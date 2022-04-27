Kapil Sharma applauds Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34, calls it a beautiful & brilliant film

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 is all set to hit the big screens on April 29. The story of the movie revolves around a pilot's flight taking a stirring and mysterious trajectory after taking off from an international destination. Ajay, who is also the director of the film, will be seen playing the role of pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna. Though the film has yet to be released in theaters, several celebrities have already seen this film and shared their reviews on social media.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reviewed Runway 34 after its first screening. He took to his Instagram handle to hail the film and complimented the actors for their excellent performance. Sharing one of the posters of the film, Kapil wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction #keepthefaithalive". After Kapil's post, fans have also been expressing their excitement to watch this amazing film.

The film was initially titled MayDay, but through the journey of the shoot, Ajay decided to retitle it as Runway 34. Ajay also explained why he changed the title of the film he said, “A lot of people didn’t understand the title MayDay. They equated it to labour day. The best alternative to MayDay was Runway 34 because the film is about why the captain chose Runway 34, which is the wrong Runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title.”

Recently, the cast of Runway 34 including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat drama, Runway also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: 'You made me so proud': Jackky Bhagnani hails Rakul Preet Singh & praises on Ajay Devgn, Big B in Runway 34