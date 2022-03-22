Kapil Sharma appreciates the beauty of Odisha as seeks blessings at Sun Temple in Konark; PHOTO

Kapil Sharma is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He is a talented comedian, actor, singer and host. He is known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from this, he is also part of Nandita Das’s upcoming project. Kapil had recently spent some time in Odisha and he also visited the Sun Temple at Konark. He shared a picture of the same on social media.

Kapil Sharma is presently focusing on his fitness and staying healthy as he shared a post of his workout in the early morning. He also shared a video of his bike ride on the empty streets of Bhubaneswar. The actor has recently shared a picture from the religious site of the Sun Temple. Kapil shared in the caption, “It was a wonder experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #odisha”.

See post here-

On early Wednesday morning, Kapil Sharma posted a video of him working out. The comedian shared that he had a 6 am shift and woke up at 4 am to do his workout. He was seen doing cardio, chest press, push-ups, and more as he is determined to return to shape. Kapil posted the video on his Instagram and captioned, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all.”

For the unversed, Kapil was last seen on Netflix for his special ‘I Am Not Done Yet’.



