Kapil Sharma asks Akshay Kumar if he will work with Taimur next; Watch actor’s hilarious reply

Akshay Kumar along with Atrangi Re team is all set to grace The Kapil Sharma show. Although the episode is yet to be aired, promos from the show have left fans excited. A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television wherein Akshay Kumar makes a grand entry. Later Kapil comes in and welcomes Sara Ali Khan and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai.

The teaser showed Akshay Kumar grooving with Sara on the 'Chaka Chak' song as she arrived on stage. In the promo, Kapil Sharma teased Akshay about having worked with Sharmila Tagore, her son Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan. He says, “Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?”

In response to that, Akshay hilariously says, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

Later, Kiku Sharma enters the stage and talks about the hush-hush wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. He sits with the guests and says, “Maine aisi shaadi life mein nahi dekhi. Kyunki unhone mujhe dekhne hi nahi di (I never saw such a wedding in my life. Because they did not let me see it).”

