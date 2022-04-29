Kapil Sharma asks to-be-grandfather Anil Kapoor if he feels any older now: 'Ghar me nana hu, bahar main…'

Anil Kapoor along with his co-star Satish Kaushik will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Thar. A month back, Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy and took the internet by storm. On the show, Kapil Sharma asked Anil if he feels any older now, as he is going to be a grandfather. Anil gave him an epic reply.

In the new promo, Kapil asked him, "Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap (When you came to know that you are going to become a grandfather, did you feel any older or you became five years younger)." Anil said, “Like you are a married man in your house, but are a bachelor otherwise. Just like that, I’m going to be a grandfather in the house, but outside…” Kapil stepped in with “Jhakaas!”

Click HERE to see.

To note, announcing the good news on social media, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Meanwhile, Anil took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “One of the best @KapilSharmaK9 shows i have done with the best comic actors of today .. please watch thank you for making me part of your journey Kapil .. love you.”

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Satish Kaushik’s next film Thar is set to stream on Netflix from May 6.

Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on making off beat film choices like Thar: Can choose due to family's decade-long work

