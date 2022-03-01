Kapil Sharma asks Shaan why he started releasing his songs on YouTube; Singer REACTS

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the favourite comedy shows of the audience. Host Kapil Sharma invites celebrities to have a nice, fun chat with them in the show. In the show, the guests and audience are entertained by the comedy of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by musical guests including Shaan, KK, Palash Sen, and others.

In the new episode, Kapil Sharma was seen interacting with Ravi Kishan, and other Bhojpuri actors and in the second part of the promo he was seen having a fun interaction with Shaan, KK and Palash Sen. During the interaction, Kapil asked Shaan, “Kab aapko ye realise hua ki kisi dusre ke dukaan pe bechne se acha apni dukaan khol lo?” (When did you realise that instead of selling sweets at someone else’s shop, it is better to open your own?). To which, Shaan replied, “Jab dusron ke dukaan mere liye band ho gaye tab” (When people had no place left for me in their shops).

To note, Kapil Sharma was last seen in the film Firang. He was also last seen on Netflix in the show ‘I am not done yet’. In addition to it, Kapil Sharma will play a food delivery guy in Nandita Das’ next movie. Apart from him, Shahana Goswami will also be seen in the lead role. She will play the role of Kapil Sharma’s character’s wife. The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

