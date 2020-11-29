Kapil Sharma asks troll not to share knowledge with 'Rs 50 recharge' after being asked to stick to comedy

Kapil Sharma has recently made headlines owing to his replies to trolls on social media. Recently, he hit back at yet another Twitter user over a comment.

Just a few days back, Kapil Sharma made headlines after he hit out at a troll who took a dig at him in a drugs case. The Twitter user referred to Bharti Singh’s arrest by the NCB and stated that he may get arrested by the agency too in a similar case. This left Kapil furious who reportedly fat-shamed the troll and asked him to get a shirt stitched in accordance with his size. However, he deleted the tweet later on.

Now, Kapil has created another buzz in the media owing to his reply to yet another troll. The said user had asked the comedian-actor to stick to comedy instead of indulging in politics and speaking on behalf of the farmers. Well, Kapil Sharma had an equally befitting reply to the troll. He said that he is doing his work and asked the latter to do the same. He further wrote, “One does not become a patriot by writing the name. Work and contribute to the progress of the country.” Kapil also advises the troll not to share wasteful knowledge with Rs 50 recharge.

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, there are reports about Bharti Singh being ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show after her arrest by the NCB in a drugs case. Certain reports suggest that Kapil is against this decision taken by the concerned channel but the latter is firm and adamant about the same. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. When being asked about the same, Kiku Sharda stated that he hasn’t heard anything about it.

Credits :Kapil Sharma Twitter

