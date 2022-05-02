Kapil Sharma in awe of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, calls them 'Most beautiful couple'

Bollywood sweethearts Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh are the most loving couple, and they are a perfect example of what a strong relationship looks like. They had won the internet from their cute chemistry. Right from reels to TikTok videos, fans have always fallen in love with them. Recently, the duo attended an event where Riteish and Genelia won hearts with their matching outfits. Genelia wore a stylish checkered pantsuit and looked stunning. On the other hand, Riteish sported a shirt with the same pattern as that of Genelia’s and wore a blue satin suit over it.

During the event, the duo also met Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Riteish and Genelia. He even praised the duo's chemistry and called them the most beautiful n charming couple. Sharing a picture with them, Kapil wrote, "Smile comes naturally on your face when you meet these two sweethearts @geneliad n @riteishd the most beautiful n charming couple ps: n yes they think the same about us @ginnichatrath".

On the work front, Kapil began hosting The Kapil Sharma Show in the year 2016. The star rose to fame after he participated in the show Laughter Challenge in 2007. He also took part in Comedy Circus and then hosted the TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Then in 2013, he launched his show Comedy Nights with Kapil. He tied the knot with the love of his life, Ginni, in 2018 and they are now the parents of two kids - daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

