Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna's 'goofy' VIDEOS from The Kapil Sharma Show sets will make you ROFL

The Kapil Sharma team resumed shooting yesterday after a four-month long break. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek shared funny BTS videos on social media sharing their excitement to begin shoots again, and they are now creating a storm on the internet.Check them out.
Mumbai
After many speculations and a long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show began shooting for fresh episodes once again. Yes, the TKSS team resumed shooting yesterday (July 19, 2020) after almost a four-month break, leaving fans extremely elated and excited. Kapil Sharam, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and all other important people from the show, were back on the sets to entertain the audience again. Like every other TV show, everyone on the sets of TKSS including the artists were seen taking proper care, following safety measures, maintaining social distancing rules, and adhering to all the guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel Coronavirus. 

The Kapil Sharma Show was overwhelmed to resume shoots after their long sabbatical. Kapil, Bharti, and Krushna shared some 'goofy' BTS videos from the sets on their first-day shoot, and it is taking the internet by storm. While Kapil and Bharti made a fun-loving video together, Krushna decided to go solo in her Sapna parlor aunty avatar. Bharti and Kapil were seen trying a cool and funny Instagram filter, wherein they turned kids (with only two teeth, each) to greet the viewers and share their excitement with them. 

The duo is seen having a gala time together, and their hilarious laughter and comedy in this short clip will surely make you ROFL. Kapil shared the video with a caption, 'BackstageMastii with Bharti. Just for fun.' The video has grabbed many eyeballs, and fans showered with immense love as they eagerly waiting for new episodes to air. 

On the other hand, Krushna aka Sapna from TKSS, took the charge to show how everyone on is following safety protocols on the sets, in his witty style. He said that he loves being on the sets with the TKSS family. Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 commented on his post, sharing her excitement to watch the new episodes soon. 

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show's BTS videos here: 

Well, it is not yet known when the fresh episodes of TKSS will air, but the first celebrity to shoot for the show will be Sonu Sood who has been touted to be a COVID 19 warrior for many whom he extended help. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch TKSS's new episodes soon? Let us know in the comment section below. 

