Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh to Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti; Here's the most followed The Kapil Sharma Show star

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, or Sumona Chakravarti, do you want to know who is the most-followed The Kapil Sharma Show star on Instagram? Find out here.

The Kapil Sharma Show is not just a show, but a feeling for many. Often we've seen stories of how audiences have been attached to Kapil Sharma and his TKSS team. There are several reasons why TKSS might have made the place it has in the hearts of the people. But the biggest of them all is the 'connection' that it has formed with viewers.

TKSS has a relatability factor, and people gain the spirit to 'live life' after watching this comedy stand-up show. It has an ensemble cast with each member bringing his or her own flavour on the stage. People love Krushna, Bharti, Kiku, and others as much as they love Kapil. The 'best' part of them all is that they're not co-stars or colleagues, but a 'big, happy family.' But, did you know which TKSS star is the most popular on social media? If not, we're here to reveal it to you!

Kapil Sharma

Kapil is 'the man' of TKSS, and he had to top the list! With a 'whooping' Instagram family of 28. 9 million followers, Kapil is the most-followed among his The Kapil Sharma Show cast. Touted to the 'king of comedy' on Indian TV, he had to rule! He mostly keeps sharing glimpses from his professional life, BTS moments from the show's sets. But, quite often he also 'surprises' fans with some beautiful family pictures with his daughter, wife, and mother.

Bharti Singh

Following Kapil, we have the 'queen of comedy' aka Bharti Singh. She has a family of 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The comedian is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures of pretty herself. Her Instagram feed is filled with mushy posts with hubby Harsh, and her goofy moments with co-stars.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona, plays the role of Bhoori in TKSS, and her flirty banter with Kapil is loved by all. The gorgeous model-turned-actress enjoys a following of 1 million people on Instagram. From her fitness routine to her festive looks to her daily schedule, Sumona shares everything with her fans, leaving them mesmerized.

Archana Puran Singh

Next on the list, we have 'the happiest person' in the showbiz world, Archana Puran Singh. Known for her 'laughter,' ever since she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on TKSS, she has become everyone's favourite. She is the 'magic box' of fun-loving BTS moments from the sets of the show. With 972 thousand people following her on Instagram, Archana ji shares all funny BTS moments from TKSS. Be it Kapil singing or Bharti imitating someone, there's no behind-the-scenes moment that has missed Archana ji's eyes. During the lockdown, she also posted some hilarious videos of her house help, which caught everyone's attention

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna is seen as Sapna Sharma, the owner of Sapna Beauty Parlour, and his comic timing has left everyone wowed. Krushna enjoys a following of 903 thousand people on Instagram. He is quite social media savvy, and leaves no chance to interact with his fans via quirky posts. From his outings to family time to BTS moments, Krushna's Insta feed is a mix of all the best things.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda's character Bachcha Yadav in the show has tickled everyone's funny bones. From his speaking style to his comebacks to his stories, Kiku as Bachcha has won everyone's heart. On Instagram, he is followed by 305 thousand people. Though he is not very active, he often brings a smile to everyone's faces with pictures with his TKSS family.

Chandan Prabhakar

Last, but certainly not least, we have Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu. He is followed by 196 thousand people on Instagram, and just like Kiku, he does not use his account much. But once or twice in two weeks makes sure to drop a picture for his fans. His Instagram feed includes pictures with his daughter, funny moments from TKSS, and his me time.

Who's your favourite The Kapil Sharma Show star? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma on resuming TKSS shoot, NO live audience, 'new normal', Ginni pushing him to resume

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×