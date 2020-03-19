Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni, Bharti Singh, Mika & others have a house party amid Coronavirus shutdown; WATCH

Here's how The Kapil Sharma show team is enjoying their self quarantine break amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Undoubtedly, the widespread of Coronavirus has created a lot of panic and fear among people, but it has also given a sudden break to many. With shootings stalled and temporary shutdowns, almost everyone is practicing quarantine to keep the deadly virus at bay. This has given our beloved actors some free time from their ever-so hectic schedule. While some of them are making the most of it by learning new skills, others are merely spending quality time with their family and dear ones.

Amidst all this, a recent video of ace comedian Kapil Sharma has surfaced the internet, wherein he is seen having a gala time at a quaint house party with his pals. The video was posted by Mika Singh, who gave us a glimpse of how they're enjoying their quarantine time together while maintaining safety. In the video, we see Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath, Bharti Singh with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Mika Singh and some of their near ones.

They're listening to some peppy music and gossiping around to kill time. As the camera shifts towards Bharti she does a dope dance step, while Kapil is seen giving a flying kiss to all his fans. Mika tagged it as #CoronaVacation and also advised people to stay safe and stay at home during this crucial time.



Talking about his plans during the closedown, Kapil had told Pinkvilla, 'I am not going anywhere out. Not meeting anybody unnecessarily and spending time with my daughter. Watching Kapil Sharma Show repeat telecast.'

