Kapil Sharma BLASTS a troll who said even he may get arrested in drug case like his TKSS co star Bharti Singh

Kapil Sharma recently hit out at a troll on Twitter who claimed that even the comedian might get arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in a drug-related case like his The Kapil Sharma Show co-actor Bharti Singh. Check out Kapil's angry tweet here.

Kapil Sharma, who is known for spreading love and happiness around, recently lost his cool over a social media troll. A Twitter user tried to troll Kapil with a drugs-related dig at him. The troll took a jibe at Bharti Singh's arrest by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and tried to troll Kapil claiming that even he may be nabbed by the agency soon in a drug case.

While the user tried to troll Kapil, making the comedian lose his temper only for the better, and the troller got roasted instead. It all happened when Kapil was interacting with fans on Twitter during a random AMA session when a user claimed that even Kapil will be put behind the bars like Bharti in a drug case soon. The Twitter user wrote, 'Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi, drugs nai leti thi. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs.' (What happened to Bharti (Singh)? Until she was caught, she said that she didn't take drugs. Maybe it is a similar case with you,. Until you get caught, you say no drugs.)

An angry Kapil hit back giving a befitting reply to the troller. He replied, 'Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote.' (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits). However, Kapil later took down the tweet and deleted it.

Take a look at Kapil lashing out at a troll here:

Bharti and Kapil have been associated with each other for many years. The two are seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein Bharti plays the character of Babli Mausi or Lalli Yadav. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the NCB after they found some small amount of marijuana from the duo's residence. The couple was sent to judicial custody till December 4 (2020). However, later a special NDPS court granted Bharti and Harsh bail.

