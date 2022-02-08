Kapil Sharma calls Akshay Kumar 'big bro', reacts to Bachchan Pandey row: He can never be annoyed with me

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar have been grabbing headlines for some time. It has been reported that the actor has refused to come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey because of the previous episode. Well, both have good relation and it is quite evident on the show too. But in the previous episode, something went wrong because of which Akshay became angry. And now finally Kapil has reacted to the controversy. The comedian took to his Twitter handle and cleared the misunderstanding.

Kapil writes, “Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you.” Till now Akshay has not responded on it. The row started when the actor came to promote Atrangi Re. During the episode the Bollywood star had requested that the section around his interview with PM Modi should be dropped from the show.

While the question was not aired, it later leaked and went viral. This made Akshay angry and he had refused to be on Kapil’s show to promote his film Bachchan Pandey.

Take a look at the tweet here: