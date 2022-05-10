Kapil Sharma calls Akshay Kumar an ‘inspiration’ as he graces TKSS to promote Prithviraj; PIC

The Kapil Sharma Show has consistently maintained its position among the top-rated shows on TV screens with its engaging and entertaining content. It has been graced by numerous celebs in the past numerous episodes, including Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and others. The upcoming episode will be graced by the action star of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Host of the show, Kapil Sharma shared a selfie with him on social media.

In the post shared by the ace comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma, he is seen standing along with Akshay Kumar on the sets of his show. Akshay Kumar had sported a casual yellow outfit and his hand is on Kapil’s shoulder. Kapil has sported a black and white jacket in the picture. The duo is seen at the sets of TKSS as Akshay Kumar has come to the show to promote his upcoming movie, Prithviraj. Kapil captioned, “inspiration @akshaykumar” with hearts emojis.

See the post here-

Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie Prithviraj, where he is playing the lead role. The movie is due to be released on 3rd June.

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma are quite popular for their fun banter on the show. In his previous visit to the show, he was seen pulling Kapil’s leg. Kapil Sharma was seen standing with Akshay Kumar as the former says, “Bewafa ka matlb hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey.” Akshay Kumar says, “bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (indicating toward Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi.” Kapil Sharma also gives it back to Akshay Kumar as he says, “Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay), etc.” They added a lot on designations who can be bewafa. Akshay added, “Ye gana jo hai Bewafa, meri taraf se sabhi bewafao ko tohfa.” He asked everyone to make reels on the song and tell who is bewafa in their life. He adds, “Jaise mere life ka bewafa hai Kapil”.

