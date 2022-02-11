Kapil Sharma calls Madhuri Dixit ‘charismatic beauty and his all time favorite’ as he clicks their selfies

Kapil Sharma is considered one of the best comedians in the entertainment industry. He is the host of the entertainment-based project, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been visited by numerous celebrities till now and Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen on it. Kapil Sharma, who is a huge fan of the actress, shared pictures with her from the sets. He also gave her best wishes for her upcoming project.

Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in the upcoming weeks. Kapil Sharma has confirmed the news as he shared a selfie with her, with the backdrop of the show set. Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous and radiant as she sported a multicolor floral outfit and she paired it with designer earrings. Kapil Sharma shared that he is an avid fan of her timeless beauty. He captioned, “Though I met her many times but Whenever I meet her, I always feel like it’s my first meeting, such a charismatic beauty she is my all time favorite @madhuridixitnene best wishes for #thefamegame mam love n regards always #netflix #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon”

Madhuri Dixit will be making her OTT debut with the upcoming web series The Fame Game. It is due to be released on 25th February. The trailer of the show has been released and the fans of the actress are amazed by her acting chops.

For this weekend, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover will be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, for the valentine’s day special episode.



