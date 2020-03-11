Kapil Sharma calls for 'namaste' instead of handshake to avoid coronavirus; Urges fans to be alert

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Just like other celebs, Kapil Sharma has urged his fans to ditch handshake and adopt the traditional 'namaste' way of greeting people. Check out his post.

Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world and every country is trying the best possible alternatives to avoid the same. In the midst of all this, many people have started adopting the traditional Indian way of greeting each other with a ‘namaste’ as a safety measure to avoid getting infected. This customary way has now been adopted by citizens of other countries too. Numerous Bollywood celebs including , Anupam Kher, and others have urged fans to adopt this gesture.

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has also advised his fans to ditch other gestures including handshakes and adopt ‘namaste’ in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has shared two pictures in which he can be seen wearing a mask while on his way to some unknown destination in a flight. He also strikes a ’namaste’ pose while looking back at the camera. Kapil has written in Hindi, “Saavdhani Me Hi Suraksha Hai.”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s post below:

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is currently doing a great job in the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. It has been receiving a positive response from audiences and is also faring well at the TRP charts. Kapil and his wife Ginni have also been blessed with a daughter, Anayra Sharma last year in the month of December much to the excitement of his fans and well-wishers. The comedian often shares pictures of the little munchkin on social media that break the internet.

