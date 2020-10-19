Is Kapil Sharma charging a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore for his digital debut? Here’s what we know

Kapil Sharma is said to be making his debut on the digital platform with a web series soon and is expected to charge a bomb for the same.

Kapil Sharma is one of the celebs in the telly world who doesn’t need an introduction. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his sense of humour and perfect comic timing. In fact, after giving shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show, the Firangi actor became a household name. And after witnessing a successful stint in the television show, Kapil is all set to venture into the digital world. According to media reports, Kapil will soon be making his debut on OTT platforms with a web series.

Although not much details have been unveiled about Kapil’s debut digital project, his debut venture grabbed the eyeballs after Krushna Abhishek revealed that the TV star is charging a bomb for the project. This happened during the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During a gag, Krushna stated that Kapil has charged a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore for his debut on the OTT platform. Although Krushna was just joking about Kapil’s fees, it did raise a lot of eyebrows. Besides, given his massive popularity among the fans, one can’t deny the fact that he must have charged a huge amount for the digital project.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show made headlines lately after he had welcomed the cast of iconic show Mahabharat including Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, etc. The episode went on to become the talk of the town as it initiated a war of words between Gajendra and Mukesh Khanna.

