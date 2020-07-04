  1. Home
Kapil Sharma claps back at a troll for targeting him for a tweet over Sushant Singh Rajput

Kapil Sharma hits back at a troll who tweeted to him targeting him over tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput passed away on June 14. Read.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma makes sure to connect with his fans whenever possible. Recently, Kapil co-tweeted a user comment praising the UP Police. Another user rather troll targeted him on it asking him to tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput in the most condescending way. Kapil too reacted to it promptly and made sure to shut him up with an apt reply. 

The troll wrote, "Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya pichwaada phat gaya..." Reacting to it, Kapil said, "Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho Folded hands." Check out the tweet here: 

Well, this is not the first time Kapil has been trolled. Earlier too Kapil has given back to trolls targeting him unnecessarily. Meanwhile, Kapil is all geared up to be back with his show The Kapil Sharma Show soon. The makers are currently in talks with celebrities to lineup for the show which will have no live audience this time due to the regulations imposed. 

A source revealed to us, "The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to resume shoot by mid-July. The makers are currently in talks with a number of celebrities to lineup the episodes. Sanitization work on the sets is already a work in progress. While Sonu Sood is almost locked to start the fresh episodes, dates for the shoot are yet to be locked. However, abiding by the regulations imposed, the show won't have any live audience keeping the safety in mind."

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Stupid of celebs to come down to the level of trolls , trolls are infinite in virtua world , how many r u going to shut down like this ?

