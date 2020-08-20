  1. Home
Kapil Sharma clicks an adorable PIC as he holds daughter Anarya; Says 'Thank you God for this beautiful gift'

Kapil Sharma shared a cute selfie with baby Anarya as he held her in his arms, and fans are gushing over the father-daughter duo. The comedian also penned a heartwarming note thanking God to bless him with the little angel.
Kapil Sharma often shares BTS pictures and moments from The Kapil Sharma show, leaving fans excited. However, just a few moments ago, Kapil dropped a picture on his social media handle that caught everyone's eyes, making them go 'aww.' Wondering what the picture is about? Well, it reflects the precious bond shared by a father and daughter bond. Yes, you guessed it right! Kapil treated fans with an adorable picture with his little angel Anayra Sharma, and fans can't stop gushing over it. 

The ace comedian, took to his Twitter handle to share a cutesy photo with his baby girl Anayra, and it is spreading it has taken the internet by storm within minutes. While Kapil usually keeps talking about his fun-loving moments with baby Anayra at home, seeing the duo together is a rare sight to behold. In his recent post, Kapil is seen clicking an awe-inspiring selfie as he warmly holds baby Anarya in his arms. While Kapil looks dapper in his casuals, Anayra looks cute as a button in her pink baby suit, with a quirky headband.

The way Anayra is holding 'papa Kapil' and her twinkling eyes as she gazes into the camera is cuteness personified. With this jaw-droppingly cute picture, Kapil also penned down a heartwarming note to express how lucky he is to be blessed with his little munchkin. He wrote, 'For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank you, God, for this beautiful gift.' 

Take a look at Kapil's post here: 

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The ace comedian-actor spent a lot of quality time with Anayra during the lockdown and made many memories. Don't they look absolutely cute together? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

