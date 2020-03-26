Kapil Sharma contributes Rs 50 lakh towards PM relief fund to fight Coronavirus

Intending to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi took a major decision on March 24, 2020. He announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. With this three-week-long lockdown (until April 14), India became one of the first countries to take such a drastic step to curb the deadly virus from spreading. With shops, offices, entertainment industries and everything else being shut down, India's economy is being severely hit. Yes, the outbreak of the note Coronavirus has not stressed us medically and emotionally, but also financially in a huge way.

While the Government is trying its best to handle the crisis, daily wage workers are having a really tough time. Since they do not have work now, they are suffering to even fill their stomachs. Amidst all this, Kapil Sharma has come out to offer a helping hand. Being the first one to do so, Kapil has offered to donate a whopping amount to the Prime Minister relief fund to combat this difficult time. Yes, you read that right! The actor-comedian has offered some financial help to the country and Government in this time of distress.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Kapil Sharma asks people to take lessons from hens and adhere to PM Modi's orders; WATCH

Just a few minutes ago today (March 26, 2020), Kapil took to his Twitter handle to announce that he is contributing Rs. 50 lakh towards the PM relief fund to fight the war against Coronavirus. He mentioned that it is time to stand together with the ones who are in dire need. He also requested all the citizens to follow the guidelines as prescribed by the officials. Kapil urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. Ever since his announcement, fans are lauding him for his generosity and humble nature. While some are showering their love on him, others are calling him, 'Man with a heart of Gold.'