Kapil Sharma did THIS to celebrate his wife Ginni’s birthday & it is too cute to miss; WATCH

When it comes to comedy, Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best in the industry. However, it seems like the comedy king also has a trick or two up his sleeve when it comes to romance. Ginni and Kapil are quite the happy couple and often, Kapil has shared how Ginni has been a strong pillar in his life. Thus, it is only fair that on his soulmate’s birthday, Kapil pulled off a cute gesture to celebrate her and put it up on his Instagram stories.

The Kapil Sharma Show host kick-started his wife's 32nd birthday with a bang as he arranged a range of colourful cakes. There were six cakes in total, five of them spelling Ginni’s name, and one gorgeous blueberry cake in the middle. Kapil lovingly wrote, ‘Happy birthday my friend, my love, my wife.’ It was just too cute a gesture which had us all aww-ing at the legendary comedian.

Check the story here:

Time and again, Kapil has told us how much his wife has supported him, and how he owes his success to her. Moreover, he is always enthusiastic about sharing their couple pictures on Instagram. Just a while back on Karwa Chauth, the duo shared some gorgeous pictures celebrating the function in style.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni tied the knot in 2018. Soon after in 2019, they welcomed their first child, Anayra in 2019, and a baby boy, Trishaan in early 2021.

