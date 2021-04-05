Kapil Sharma discloses his baby boy's name on Twitter at Neeti Mohan's request

Kapil Sharma has finally revealed the name of his baby boy, and it was only at the sweet request of lovely singer Neeti Mohan.

Immensely loved and highly popular comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma became a parent of his second child at the start of the year. The actor is married to Ginni Chatrath and they are already parents of an adorable daughter, Anayra. This year, the couple welcomed their son. Kapil Sharma’s happiness knows no bounds as he says that his family is complete. On his birthday, the actor revealed the name of his newborn on being questioned by the stunning singer Neeti Mohan.

It was Kapil Sharma’s birthday on 2nd April and wishes poured for him, from his friends and well-wishers. The actor dedicated some time on 4th April on Sunday to reply to the lovely wishes he received. Among the numerous wishes was the sweet wish of singer Neeti Mohan, in which she wished him a happy birthday and also asked the name of his baby boy. She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do.”

To this Kapil Sharma thanked her and hoped that she is taking good care of herself. And taking everyone by surprise, he also told the name of his baby. He said, "Thank you Neeti. Hope you are taking well care of yourself. We named him Trishaan".

Thank you neeti hope ur taking well care of urself we named him trishaan https://t.co/776HlHVm0f — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

Kapil Sharma is on break from his show The Kapil Sharma Show. At present, as he is spending some quality time with his wife and two kids. The actor has indicated the new season of the show is slated to go on-air soon.

