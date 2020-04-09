Kapil Sharma disguises as Navjot Singh Sidhu to tease Archana Puran Singh for replacing him in TKSS; WATCH

In a throwback video, Kapil is seen dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu as he taunts Archana Puran Singh for replacing him in The Kapil Sharma Show. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma has earned sobriquet as the 'Comedy King' on Indian Television. All thanks to his amazing wit and sense of humour. His comedy is not only funny but also very relatable. Thus, he has been ruling many hearts with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some years now. While initially the show was judged by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, he had to bid adieu to TKSS due to his unacceptable comment on the Pulwama terror attack that created a rage on social media.

After Sidhu's exit, 'Laughing Queen' Archana Puran Singh replaced him. Initially, people thought the show might take the downhill considering Sidhu's absence, but nothing of that sort happened. Archana aptly settled in Sidhu's shoes and the TRP's of TKSS only sky-rocketed further. However, Kapil is often seen missing Sidhu on the show and also takes a dig at Archana for capturing over his chair. No, Kapil shares a very good bond with Archana, but this doesn't mean that he has stopped teasing Archana. We've seen him taking a dig at Archana ample of times on the show and funnily accusing her of stealing Sidhu's position.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma OPENS UP on his bond with mother amid the lockdown; Says 'She has started behaving like a child'

While we're missing new episodes of TKSS due to the Coronavirus lockdown, a throwback video of Kapil Sharma disguised as Sidhu is doing rounds on social media. The video is shared by some of Kapil's fan pages, wherein he is seen dressed in a blue turban, orange kurta and a blue jacket. The comedian is seen teasing Archana in Sidhu's famous shayarana andaaz and taking a jibe at her.

He is heard saying, 'Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.' Well, the comedian took a jibe at Archana for snatching Navjot's chair and ruling over it now. The video was originally posted by Kapil on his Instagram handle in October 2019, wherein he mentioned that it was merely for fun.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma enjoys singing Kishore Kumar's 'O Hansini' in this BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch

Take a look at the throwback video here:

In November last year, Twitterati lashed out at Kapil for constantly taunting Archana for taking over Sidhu's position. They were angry at the comedian for not respecting Archana's seniority and making fun of her always just to grab eyeballs. However, the actress did not pay much heed to anything and still shares a great rapport with Kapil. They are seen having a gala time, both on-screen and off-screen.

Talking about her bond with the TKSS team, Archana had previously said that though she has a very informal connection with all of them, they don't dare to pull her legs off-camera. However, they do it on-screen as their sole motto is to make everyone laugh and they use their creative liberty without offending anyone. On replacing Sidhu on TKSS, Archana had said that they both are different personalities and are famous for their reasons. Both of them are happy in their space and the replacement is a mere coincidence.

Meanwhile, Kapil is spending his quarantine with his little daughter Anayra at home. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing TKSS on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma feels his daughter Anayra is bored to see him every day amid the Coroanvirus lockdown

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More