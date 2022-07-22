Kapil Sharma drops PICS as he enjoys Tennis game; Fans tease him & say 'Sharma ji in form'

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Later, the star launched his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which again went on to become the most popular show on the Television screens. The show was loved by audiences belonging to all age groups, and Kapil's excellent comedy skills made him a star.

Kapil Sharma's new Instagram post

Kapil has maintained a quiet active presence on his social media handle, and he often treats his fans by sharing his whereabouts. The comedian star often uploads pictures and videos giving his audience a glimpse into his personal and professional life. Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil dropped a few pictures of himself while he was playing tennis. The comedian looked uber cool as he donned an all-white sporty look and can be seen enjoying his game. Sharing these photos with his fans, Kapil captioned, "Hello friends tennis khel lo".

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Kapil Sharma, along with his cast Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Rajiv Thakur, recently went on a tour where they delivered successful shows for their International audiences. As the team was on their tour, The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman's show India's Laughter Champion.

Now, recent reports claim that Kapil will soon return to the screens with his incredible team with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kapil's show will reportedly replace India's Laughter Champion. However, there is no confirmation on this.

Speaking of Kapil's personal life, the star comedian tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. Kapil and Ginni are proud parents to two children, a daughter, and a son.

