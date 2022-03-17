Kapil Sharma enjoys early morning bike ride on the streets of Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO

Kapil Sharma is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. He is an ace actor, comedian, singer and host. The actor is presently hosting the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Sara Ali Khan, etc. Kapil Sharma is presently focusing on his fitness and indulging in healthy habits. The actor shared a video of his early morning bike ride.

Kapil Sharma has become an early riser these days, and for the past two days, he's been waking up at wee hours. The comedian is indulging in some healthy habits like working out in the gym.

Today morning, Kapil Sharma went for a bike ride and enjoyed it. Dressed in a yellow t-shirt and denim pants, Kapil was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Odisha. He posted the video and captioned: "Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha."

See video here:

Fans are liking the new routine by Kapil. A fan wrote, "Akshay sir ke sangat ka asar hai." Another comment read as, "Kapil be like: akshay kumar ko piche chrd k rahunga." A fan even thought that maybe Kapil has a shoot with Akshay and therefore he woke up so early. He wrote, "Kya baat h paji ,,,,,,,Akshay paji ke sath shoot h lgta". Another wrote, “Ap itni jaldi uth gaye...?? Sab Akshay sir ke sangat ka asar he...”. Numerous others wished him good morning.

On Wednesday, Kapil had posted a video of him exercising in the gym at 4 am in morning. From running on the treadmill, doing push-ups, jumping jacks, chest press, back exercises, the comedian is at it. He'd captioned that video, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all " Kapil received appreciation from his friends and followers for choosing a healthy life.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma reveal different ways of celebrating Holi