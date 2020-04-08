Kapil Sharma enjoys singing Kishore Kumar's 'O Hansini' in this BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch

Kapil Sharma signing Kishore Kumar's classic 'O Hansini' in this throwback BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show is a must watch. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most prominent personalities we have in the entertainment industry. While we all know that he has the magic of laughter, the comedian is filled with many other talents, one of which is signing. Yes, Kapil has an amazingly melodious voice. In fact, it may have hit the bull’s eye in the world of comedy but he actually wanted to be a renowned singer. Kapil had come to Mumbai from his hometown Amristar to show his singing talent.

He wanted to establish his name in the world of musicians, but destiny had something else in store for him. However, this did not deter Kapil from giving up his passion, and we see him switch roles from comedian to singer quite often. Yes, Kapil is time and again seen humming his favourite song on The Kapil Sharma Show. His soulful voice does not only touch the hearts of his fans but also swoons the guests that come on his show.

Just a few days ago, Archana Puran Singh, the judge of TKSS, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the show, wherein Kapil is seen spreading the magic of his soothing voice yet again. In the clip, Kapil is seen signing Kishore Kumar's classic song 'O Hansini' from the movie Zehreela Insaan. The 1974 drama starred , Moushumi Chatterjee, Neetu Singh, Ambareesh and Pran.

Well, the interesting part is, Kapil is seen signing this beautiful melody in front of well-established singers. Yes, this is a clip from the episode that featured the 'singer siblings', Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. While Neha is busy with her touch-ups, Sonu and Tony were seen enjoying Kapil's singing along with the audience. Kapil's peaceful facial expressions and effortless singing prove that this is something that he absolutely loves doing.

Archana sharing the beautiful behind-the-seen video and wrote, 'Feels as if all this happened in another lifetime.' Within moments of the video being shared, Kapil's fans went gaga over his skills. Many thanked the laughter queen for sharing this mesmerizing video during the hard times of the Coronavirus lockdown. Well, not to miss, TKSS fans are missing new episodes of the show amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Check out some moments from the video here:

For the unversed, Kapil was a wild card entrant on reality show ‘Star Ya Rockstar’. His singing talent was noticed by none other than Lata Mangeshkar back then. Sonu Nigam and Salim-Sulaiman also had showered praises on Kapil. The actor-comedian aspires to show his singing talent in a big way and come out with a music album in the future.

Well, looks like, after comedy, Kapil has already set to step into a new field and is all set to swoon the audience again. We're sure Kapil is rule hearts with his singing career as well and make us go all 'awww'. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Kapil as a comedian or Kapil as a singer more? Did not this video come as a breath of fresh air in these times of distress? Let us know in the comment section below.



