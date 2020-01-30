Kapil Sharma feels 'blessed' after seeing fans wearing T shirts of his daughter Anayra's photo; Check it out

Kapil Sharma felt blessed when he saw a beautiful gesture by his fans during his Dubai live show. Read on to know more.

Kapil Sharm, who was in Dubai recently for his show, got thrilled to see a beautiful gesture by his fans. Few members of the audience wore T-shirts which had a picture of Kapil's daughter Anayra. He took to his social media handles to share a photo of his fans who wearing the cool tees. He wrote, "Thank u beautiful people u r always in my heart #love #blessings #gratitude #dubai #liveshow #tkss."

Kapil had a great time in Dubai and pictures from his workcation are the proof. From travelling in a limousine to shopping for his baby girl, the actor-comedian did all the touristy stuff. The ace comedian, who was super stoked for his show in Dubai, was accompanied by his mother and his TKSS group- Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar among others. For the unversed, this is for the first time that the team of TKSS 2 travelled for a live show. For the unversed, the team recently celebrated the completion of 100 episodes of the second season of the show. The team celebrated the milestone on the sets. The pictures from the celebration were doing rounds on the internet.

Check out the IG post right below.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their baby girl, Anayra Sharma in their lives last year on December 10, 2019. Kapil took to his Twitter to share the news. He had written, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata di."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More