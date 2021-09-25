Kapil Sharma files cheating case against car designer Dilip Chhabria's son

As per the latest reports, Mumbai Police arrested Bonito Chhabria on Saturday, 25th September. Bonito is son of car designer Dilip Chhabria and his arrest is in the connection with a case of cheating registered against him based on the complaint by comedian Kapil Sharma as per official sources. The comedian had lodged the complaint with the Mumbai Police last year, alleging that he was cheated of Rs 5.3 Crore by Dilip Chhabria and others.

As per the details of the complaint, Sharma had told the police that he had paid more than Rs 5 Crore to Chhabria between March and May 2017 to design a vanity bus for him. But as there was no progress made till 2019. Thus, Kapil Sharma had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for assistance.

Chabbria had sent a bill of Rs 1.20 Crore to Sharma last year as parking charges for the vanity bus. After this action, Sharma approached the police and lodged his complaint.

One of the officials quoted, “During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch.”