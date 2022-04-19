Kapil Sharma flaunts his bromance with Anil Kapoor as he graces TKSS sets; Calls him an 'inspiration'

The Kapil Sharma Show has been an audience favourite for a long time. The show is graced by numerous celebs every week and they are entertained by the comedy acts of the comedians as well as the fun banter of the host. The upcoming episode will be a highly entertaining one as it will be graced by the most stylish and dashing actor, Anil Kapoor. Hinting about his visit to the show, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma shared a picture with the actor from the sets.

In the picture shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen hugging the versatile actor, Anil Kapoor. The actor looks stylish in white t-shirt and jacket, while Kapil Sharma had sported a formal lining blazer. He shared in the caption, “Meet my younger brother @anilskapoor an inspiration for many #tkss #thekapilsharmashow”

See post here-

Several celebs and fans took to the comment section of the post. Risha Sharma commented, “Mera bachpan ka प्यार”. A user wrote, “Suprb”, “Legendry heros love you”, etc. Many fans of the duo dropped heart emojis in comments.

The upcoming episode will also be graced by the actors of the movie Runway 34. The cast including Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakansha Singh will be seen on the sets. They will be seen having a gala time on sets. Ajay and Kapil Sharma will also be seen engaging in fun banters. They will also be entertained by the comedy of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, dressed school kids. The guests will also be seen playing fun games with the host.

