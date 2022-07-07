Kapil Sharma flaunts his swag in his version of Brown Munde; Sumona Chakravarti posts PICS of the Toronto show

Ace comedian, actor and host, Kapil Sharma is presently on a world tour with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur reached Canada for the tour of their show. The team has been sharing glimpses from there and is making fans, who are miles away, a part of their journey. Kapil's Vancouver performance was a massive hit and it received lots of love from the audience. The team is also seen having lots of fun in Canada.

In the recent video, the actor looks stylish as he walks out of his car. He has worn a white tshirt with a printed jacket and blue denims. He is accompanied by Rajiv Thakur and Zora Randhawa. He wrote in captions, “After the great success of #brownmunde now in 2022 we r presenting #vehlemunde Video me kaam kar rahe saathi kalakaar @rajivthakur007 n @zorarandhawaofficial.”

See the video here-

TKSS actress Sumona Chakravorti also shared a post on social media, thanking people for making the show superhit in Toronto. She looked stunning in red polka dot saree with a ponytail. She shared a series a pictures from the show, where she is seen posing with the cast members. Sumona also shared a video of herself, and she can be seen enjoying herself in Toronto. She captioned, “A Big Thank you Toronto for the overwhelming love to us all. It was a delight to perform for you.”

See the post here-

Kapil Sharma and other cast members have been posting tidbits from the tour on Instagram for their followers and fans of the show.

