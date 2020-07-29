Kapil Sharma follows the 'new normal' as he gets ready for a shoot; See PHOTOS

The Kapil Sharma Show's fresh episodes will begin airing from August 1, 2020. Amidst all of this, Kapil Sharma has shared a few pictures on social media.

With the ease of restrictions, the shooting schedules of many shows and films have been resumed. Just like others, fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will also be aired soon much to the excitement of the audience. We have also learned that the comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma will begin airing from August 1, 2020, and the first guest to grace it will be Sonu Sood. The Dabangg actor will be sharing light-hearted moments with the star cast.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma seems to be quite busy since the shooting schedules have already begun. The actor has recently shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he is seen getting ready for his shoot. The actor accepts the ‘new normal’ too as he adopts all precautionary measures against COVID-19 including the two other individuals who get him ready for the shoot. They are seen wearing masks and protective shields also as per the guidelines issued by authorities.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about the same, Kapil writes, “Thanks to these two gentlemen who took care of me in my struggling journey from beard to clean shave.” He also hilariously mentions that the two of them haven’t revealed their identities in front of him yet. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, its fresh episodes will begin airing from 1st August 2020 some of which have been already shot by the star cast. Sonu Sood will be the first guest of the comedy show this time.

