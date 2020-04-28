Kapil Sharma gets nostalgic as he shares a throwback PIC of himself as Shamsher & Chandan Prabhakar as Harpal

Kapil Sharma recalls the past as he shares a throwback picture of himself as Inspector Shamsher and Chandan Prabhakar as Harpal. Check it out.

Every star has his or her own struggle story and there is no denying of this fact. Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has also undergone a lot of hard work to reach the heights of popularity that he is enjoying right now. Kapil’s co-star and friend Chandan Prabhakar has been with him for the longest possible time and very few people are aware of the fact that the two of them are best of friends. They also began their journey in the industry together.

As we speak of this, Kapil Sharma has recently shared a throwback picture of himself and Chandan which will make all of us nostalgic. These pictures date back to the times when Kapil and Chandan were part of a reality show and let us remind you, it was a long time before The Kapil Sharma Show went on floors. Ardent fans of Kapil and Chandan will surely remember their roles as Inspector Shamsher and Harpal respectively.

Check out the throwback picture below:

As we can see in the picture, both the comedians can be seen posing in their respective attires along with a few other people in front of the camera. Kapil asks a question to his fans in the caption that reads, “Who else remember this hilarious Jodi of two cops which me and @chandanprabhakar used to play on tv?” Well, of course, ardent fans of Kapil and Chandan will surely remember this hit Jodi of Shamsher and Harpal who used to leave the audience in splits with their comic dialogues and scenes.

