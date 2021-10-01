Kapil Sharma gets a punch from Sonakshi Sinha in his first reel as he takes a jibe at Shatrughan Sinha

Kapil Sharma and actress Sonakshi Sinha are known for their fun banter. They are loved by the audience whenever they unite on the stage. In the latest reel shared by Kapil Sharma, the funny sequence on the sets of TKSS left everyone in splits. It is the first reel of Kapil Sharma and he is seen getting a punch from Sonakshi for a comment on Shatrughan Sinha.

recently graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She looks charming in a white dress and heels. Post the wrap up of the shoot, she and Kapil Sharma were seen having a fun time as they made a hilarious video. In the reel, Sonakshi is seen grooving to her latest song which goes like ‘Mil Mahiya’. As she sways while enjoying the song, Kapil comes there and jokes about her father Shatrughan Sinha’s famous ‘Khamosh’ dialogue. He says, “Milne aate hai to aapke pitaji kehte hain khamosh.” Hearing this, Sonakshi is seeing punching him in the face which made everyone laugh out loud. Kapil shared the video his social media and wrote, “My first reel.”

The exact date of the episode gracing Sonakshi has not been shared yet. But it seems the episode is going to give a high dose of fun and entertainment.