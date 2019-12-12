Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath first anniversary: Ranveer Singh, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra send their wishes

As Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra etc wish the adorable couple.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have all the reasons to be in the celebratory mode these days. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on December 10 this year and were blessed with a baby girl. Kapil had made the big announcement on social media and was soon inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. Adding on their celebration, Kapil and Ginni have completed one year of their blissful marriage and are celebrating their first anniversary today.

To mark the special occasion, Kapil penned a heart-warming note to express his gratitude towards his friend and fans for the unconditional love and support. He wrote, “Today, on our first anniversary, me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one.” Soon after the post, several celebrities sent their wishes to this adorable couple. Comedy queen Bharti Singh shared a picture from Kapil and Ginni’s wedding reception on social media and wished them on their anniversary. On the other hand, celebs like , Archana Puran Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Urvashi Rautela, Punjabi singer Rosshan Prince, Hardy Sandhu etc also wished Ginni and Kapil love and togetherness ahead.

Take a look at the anniversary wishes from celebrities for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma is basking in the magnificent success of The Kapil Sharma Show. The has recently completed its 100 episodes and will be hosting the Dabangg 3 as their special guests this weekend.

Credits :Instagram

