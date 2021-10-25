Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s PICS from Karwa Chauth celebrations have fans gushing over the couple

On Sunday night, people ringed in the festival of Karwa Chauth with much excitement, pomp and show. The ritual is that on this day every year, women fast for the long lives of their husbands, and pray for their safety and good health. They also deck up like brides in pretty traditional attires, jewelry, and henna on their hands. Like many others celebrities, comedian, host, and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath also ringed in the festivities in style. A few moments back, Kapil took to Instagram and treated fans to glimpses of the night.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil posted a few adorable snapshots featuring himself with wife Ginny. The couple looked stylish as ever, as they donned beautiful attires. Kapil was seen clad in a black tee that he teamed up with denim pants, and a white jacket. Ginni, on the other hand, opted for a gorgeous red salwar suit. In the pictures, they can be seen partaking in the Karwa Chauth rituals, with the mesmerizing moon shining in the distance. Sharing these lovely pictures, Kapil wrote a caption that read, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us @ginnichatrath”.

Take a look:

As soon Kapil shared the pictures, friends and fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Among many comments from fans, Bharti Singh and Mahhi Viz dropped their responses on Kapil’s post as well. While Bharti dropped many red heart emojis, Mahhi’s comment read, “Sundar Sundar”.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018. They are proud parents to a toddler girl named Anayra and baby boy named Trishaan.

