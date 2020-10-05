Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his swanky vanity van as he gets ready for shoot; See PHOTO

Kapil Sharma and the rest of the star cast began shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from July 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the comedian-actor has recently shared a picture on Instagram ahead of his shoot.

Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show have received heaps of praises from the audience. Just like others, the shoot for the much-loved show began a few weeks back and the first episode rolled out on August 1, 2020. Well, the only difference is that there is no live audience this time. The change has been done keeping in mind the precautionary measures that have to be taken amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Kapil Sharma has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The comedian-actor gets ready for the shoot of his show that can be seen in the picture. He is wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. However, what actually grabs our attention is his swanky vanity van that makes for a delightful watch. Kapil had already given a glimpse of his plush van a few months back on social media.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it has been attended by the likes of many well-known celebs in the past weeks. The first-ever guest to grace the show was Sonu Sood who earned a lot of appreciation amidst the lockdown period owing to his generous work for the needy. Kapil along with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and the rest of the crew began shooting for the show from July 18, 2020. Archana Puran Singh, who happens to be the permanent guest of the show also joined them for the same.

