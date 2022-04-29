Kapil Sharma hails Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 post attending its special screening; PIC

Kapil Sharma is among the extremely talented artists in the entertainment sector. He is a meticulous actor, singer, comedian and superb host; who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor recently went for the screening of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's latest flick Heropanti 2. He shared a picture with his wife Ginni Chatrath and Tiger Shroff, at the venue. He appreciated the cast and the film in his latest post.

Kapil Sharma looked dapper in sweatshirts and denims and Ginni looked beautiful in a floral long dress. Tiger Shroff looks superb in his formal look and sunglasses. Kapil Sharma shared in the post, “Aaj mere chote bhai @tigerjackieshroff ki movie #heropanti2 release huyi hai we really enjoyed the movie action, comedy, full entertainment, you @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui bhai, all actors r fabulous in the movie n when it comes to action, nobody can match your skills bro congratulations to @khan_ahmedasas bhai for the wonderful direction lots of love n best wishes to the whole team of #heropanti2 @shairaahmedkhan @wardakhannadiadwala #sajidnadiadwala.”

See the post here-

Afsana Khan recently shared a post with Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, after the couple hosted her husband Saajz and her for dinner last night. The popular 'Titliaan' singer shared several photos and a video from the evening on her social media account. She also shared a video of her and Kapil, singing her song. She captioned, "Bhut pyar dita down to earth @kapilsharma Paji king of comedy @ginnichatrath bhabi ji it was lovely dinner."

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show, 24th April 2022, Written Update: Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2