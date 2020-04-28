Kapil Sharma has an EPIC reply to a fan who asks what would he be if he was not famous; Take a look

Kapil Sharma had a savage reply when one of his fans asked him a tricky question during his Twitter session #AskKapil, and it will surely leave you in splits. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. After years of struggle, the comedian has carved a niche and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show are not airing. Fans are missing Kapil and the TKSS team's comedy in these distressful times. So, to keep them entertained, Kapil interacted with fans on Twitter. Yes, the actor-comedian held a #AskKapil session on the micro-blogging site, where he answered all the questions with his wit and humor.

One such question that caught the attention of many was when a fan asked Kapil what would he be if he was not famous. And Kapil again gave a glimpse of his amazing sense of humour by replying with a savage answer. The Kapil Sharma Show host gave an epic response and said, 'Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota.' (I would have been famous regardless of what I did in life). Well, this was surely a Kapil-Sharma-Style answer. His sassy reply proved why he is called the 'King on Comedy' on Indian Television.

While many lauded Kapil's humour, his reply did not go down with some others. Some said that arrogance has got over him, while another fan claimed that he is just being overconfident.

Take a look at Kapil's reply here:

If you weren't famous, what would you be up to right now?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil — Shadab Yazdani (@Shadab_Yazdani) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kapil has already planned to hold another chat session with his fans on April 28 (today), but this time on his Instagram handle. He is currently making the most of his quarantine time by spending time with his little angel Anayra. What are your thoughts on Kapil's reply? Let us know in the comment section below.

