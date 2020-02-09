Kapil Sharma has an EPIC reply when asked about how did he fall in love with wife Ginni Chatrath; Watch Video

Here's what Kapil Sharma said when he was asked about when he realized about falling in love with wife Ginni Chatrath. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is touted to be the 'king of comedy' in the Indian Television industry. With his amazing wit in The Kapil Sharma Show, he has made many heads turn. But this time, the comedian is going to spread the charm of his sense of humour on another show. Well, Kapil will be seen gracing a Punjabi chat show as a special guest. The actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his special appearance and wished the host of the show Gurinder and the makers all the very best for their venture.

In the promo video, Kapil can been seen showing his usual funny side, but with an added magic. When the one of the hosts asked Kapil as to when did realize falling in love with his now wife Ginni, Kapil gave an answer that we all expected. He quipped saying that he still doesn't know when, how and why. Taking a funny dig, the other host Ghuggi said that Kapil is sure that he has fallen in love, but looks like he isn't serious about it. Tow which Kapil replied, 'You will surely get me divorced after this.' Kapil's fun-loving side and witty answers made the audience and the hots bursts in fits of laughter.

Take a look at Kapil's funny replies here:

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December 2018, in a traditional wedding. The two became proud parents of a cute baby girl a year later, in December 2019, who they've named as Anayra. The couple is busy enjoying the best time of their parenthood and are often seen sharing pictures with their adorable daughter. What are your thought's about Kapil's banter? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kapil Sharma holding his adorable baby girl in his arms will melt your heart; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

