Kapil Sharma has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'Paji' Sunil Grover: Stay happy & healthy always

Kapil Sharma has wished his former colleague Sunil Grover on the latter's birthday by sending a sweet note on Twitter. Check it out.

Things might have gone wrong between these two individuals a long time back but they continue to wish for each other’s well being. Yes, we are talking about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover here. We all remember the time when these two talented celebs worked together. However, the fallout between them was huge and unfortunately, they have not been seen together on-screen since then. Numerous reports state that they will collaborate soon but it seems like the plan has a long way to go!

But this does not stop them from sending wishes or exchanging some hale and hearty conversations on social media. As we speak of this, Kapil Sharma has wished Sunil Grover on his birthday on Twitter. The comedian-actor writes, “Happy bday WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always lots of love always.” The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has shared this tweet on Monday, 3rd August 2020. For the unversed, Kapil and Sunil earlier worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, check out Kapil Sharma’s tweet below:

Happy bday WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always lots of love always — Kapil Sharma (KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2020

On the other hand, the first-ever post-lockdown episode of The Kapil Sharma Show has been already aired much to the excitement of everyone. It has received a humongous response from the audience. The first guest of the show was none other than Sonu Sood himself who is currently termed as a real-life hero for his selfless assistance towards migrant workers and other people amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

