Kapil Sharma hints at ‘new beginning’ as he posts pictures with entire ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team

The Kapil Sharma Show is back, and it is evident from the new pictures that Kapil Sharma has posted on his social media.

Kapil Sharma fans, here is a piece of good news for all of you! For all those eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show’s comeback, it looks like the wait is almost over.

The comedian took to his Twitter account and posted a series of group pictures that are enough to make all his fans scream with joy. The picture appears to be from the sets of the comedy show, and from what we can understand, it looks like the shoot has already begun.

The picture posted by Kapil Sharma features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Kapil. All of them look happy, and their faces are beaming with joy. Kapil captioned the images as “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Check it out:

All the actors can be seen wearing black and white. Well, we are sure the happiness of fans has reached another level after looking at the pictures.

In January, Kapil Sharma had announced that The Kapil Sharma Show and its team would be taking a break amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Kapil Sharma had also revealed that he is taking a break as his second child was born at the same time. But earlier in June, Krushna Abhishek hinted at the show’s comeback.

In March, Kapil Sharma announced that he plans to add new people to the creative team. He had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent– actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking

forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

How excited are you for the show’s comeback?

ALSO READ: Missed The Kapil Sharma Show? The weekly dose of laughter is all set to air on THIS date

Share your comment ×