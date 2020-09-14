Kapil Sharma hints at shooting for a new project in his new POST & fans are already excited

Kapil Sharma often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. The comedian-actor has something interesting to share with his fans as of now.

Ardent fans of Kapil Sharma are on cloud nine as fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show began airing from August 1 after a long hiatus. The actor-comedian, along with his co-stars, has left no stone unturned in entertaining the audience with hilarious acts, punch lines, and more. Meanwhile, Kapil is frequently active on social media and often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. He is often known to share hilarious and quirky posts.

As we speak of this, the comedian has shared yet another new post on Instagram. Kapil has also shared a picture along with the post. He sits in front of a green screen that is probably for putting up some VFX effects. He is wearing a navy blue jacket teamed up with a matching t-shirt. The actor writes a few lines in Marathi and asks the followers to say the meaning of the same in the comments section. Well, the fans were quick enough to figure that out!

Check out his Instagram post below:

So, let us tell our readers first that Kapil gave a hint about shooting for something new in his Instagram post. Well, we will have to wait a little more time for him to reveal his upcoming project. Meanwhile, the comedian is maintaining his personal and professional life quite well. On the personal front, he is married to Ginni Chatrath. The couple welcomed a baby girl into their lives last year who is named Anayra.

