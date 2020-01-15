Kapil Sharma holding his adorable baby girl in his arms will melt your heart; Take a look

Some BTS pictures of Kapil Sharma holding his cute baby girl in his arms are doing the rounds on social media, which prove that he's a dotting father. Check it out.

Kapil Sharma is grinning ear-to-ear as the ace comedian is enjoying the best phase of his life. The comedian-turned actor has recently entered the club of 'dotting dads of the entertainment industry' as he welcomed his little angle December 10, last year. Since then, there has been no bound to new father Kapil's happiness. Despite having a erratic work schedule, he is putting all efforts to spend as much time as possible with his little bundle of joy. The Kapil Sharma host leaves no chance to take a moment with his baby girl and make memories with her. And this is what exactly happened some days back.

Some BTS pictures of Kapil Sharma with his adorable baby girl have been circulating on social media. In the pictures, Kapil is seen holding her pretty angel in his arms securely and safely. He is seen taking due care of the baby like a perfect dotting father. While Kapil is seen wearing a cool hoodie, the baby is wrapped in some winter wear to keep her warm in this chilly atmosphere. But, what melted our hearts, is the eye-to-eye contact that both of them have with each other. It surely speaks volumes of their connection and they're already giving us goals of an ideal father-daughter duo. We must say, they look absolutely cute together and we would want to see more glimpses from Kapil's loving nurturing sessions.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018 and welcomed they baby a year later. What are your thoughts on Kapil's pictures with his newborn daughter? Don't they look cute together? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she was surrounded by dacoits during the shoot of Revolver Rani



Credits :Twitter

Read More