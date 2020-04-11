Kapil Sharma to host TKSS without live audience during the lockdown? Here’s the truth

Kapil Sharma, who has been practising self quarantine these days, might to host The Kapil Sharma Show without the studio audience, claims the media reports.

As the reports of extension of the ongoing lockdown are going rife, there has been a sense of anxiety across the nation. After all, we all have been holed up in the house for almost three weeks now due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown has brought the life to a standstill. Not only the normal life but the showbiz industry to have been affected by the lockdown as all the shootings have been suspended has the moment. Amid this, there has been a report that Kapil Sharma is planning to shoot his show The Kapil Sharma Show without a live audience.

The media reports suggested that the makers of TKSS are looking forward to following the footsteps of international talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj who have been recording the show from their respective residences. As a result, there are reports that the new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show might be shot without the studio audience. However, our sources have exclusively told us that these are mere rumours and the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have no such plans at the moment.

For the uninitiated, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show along with other shoots in Film City, which is one of the most loved comedy show on Indian television, was suspended after Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of positive cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kapil is making the most of this quarantine break and is enjoying quality time with his daughter Anayra. He even shared beautiful pictures of his daughters first Ashtami celebrations. Besides, the renowned comedian had also contributed Rs. 50 lakh to PM-CARES fund to strengthen India’s fight against coronavirus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More