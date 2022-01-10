Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet teaser released; Comedian shares why wife Ginny fell in love with a scooter boy

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma will be soon making his OTT debut with his special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. He will be seen entertaining the audience with some fun anecdotes from his life and various other topics. He will also be seen engaging in a fun banter with wife Ginny Charuth. The teaser of his stand up has been released today in which we cant help but notice the camaraderie between Kapil and his wife.



In the video, he tells everyone that his father told him about the house and his sister’s marriage, but he didn’t tell him whom to settle down with. He says, ‘I knew whom to settle down with. That was Ginni, my wife.” He then asks Ginni, who’s sitting in the audience, ‘What made you fall in love with a scooter owner?’



Ginni's reply definitely floored everyone as she said, “Everyone falls in love with a rich guy. I thought of doing some charity for the poor guy.” The audience starts laughing, along with good friend Bharti Singh, who was sitting besides Ginni.



In another instance, Kapil said that he would often practice in front of the mirror saying ‘I am not done yet’ – the title of his standup. He says, “Ginni would throw pillows at me and scream ‘We had two babies in one and half year. What’s your plan?’”

See trailer here-

The stand-up video will also be featuring Kapil’s mom and his friends from The Kapil Sharma Show sitting in the audience. Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Sudesh Lehri are also seen enjoying the act.



