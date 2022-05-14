Kapil Sharma jets off to Jodhpur for Mika Singh’s Swayamwar; Reveals his one big fear

The biggest peppy music star of India, Mika Singh is all set to tie the knot this year. He will be finding his life partner on his reality TV swayamwar show. The singer will be seen in the show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, where girls from all over the country will be contesting to become his wife. The show has been in the headlines since its announcement. The singer had recently paid a visit to Chandigarh for a promo shoot of his much-awaited Swayamwar. Popular comedian and good friend of Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma recently shared a post about going for his swayamwar.

The host of a superhit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a post while climbing the stairs of the aeroplane. He shared that he is off to Mika Singh’s swayamwar in Jodhpur. He looked dapper in a printed shirt and white trousers, which were styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath. He wrote in the captions, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye #mika #mikakaswayamvar Styled by:- biwi @ginnichatrath.”

As per recent developments, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled Laughter Champions. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judge’s panel. A promo of the show has been already released on social media.

