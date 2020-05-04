  1. Home
  2. tv

Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and others condemn people for now following lockdown rules at liquor shops

Karan Wahi, Kapil Sharma, and other celebrities have all taken to social media to condemn people for not following the rules and took to social media to express their opinion.
6733 reads Mumbai
Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and others condemn people for now following lockdown rules at liquor shopsKapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and others condemn people for now following lockdown rules at liquor shops
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As India entered the Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 stage, the country was given several relaxations as far as the green and orange zones are concerned. And one relaxation came in the form of standalone liquor shops in these zones being given the permission to remain open, however, the other rules of social distancing follow. It was earlier in the morning today that the win shops in various cities opened up, however, it wasn't done in way that has been advised as people crowded the stores before they close again.

Following that, social media was abuzz with photos of people standing outside the shops without following the rules of social distancing or following any other safety measures too. Soon enough, celebrities too reacted to this scenario and well, everyone is angry at how things have been. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma wrote, "Ye lo social distancing ki aisi ki taisi. Bewakuf log, sharab se hi, corona se marenge yeh."

Many others also reacted to the same, and some of them include Karan Wahi, Sophie Choudhary, and many others. Karan went on to write, "It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them. If need be, home delivery services can be started but this would be really bad. @CMOMaharashtra please.”

Check out Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and other celebrity reactions here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement