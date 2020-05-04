Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and others condemn people for now following lockdown rules at liquor shops

Karan Wahi, Kapil Sharma, and other celebrities have all taken to social media to condemn people for not following the rules and took to social media to express their opinion.

As India entered the Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 stage, the country was given several relaxations as far as the green and orange zones are concerned. And one relaxation came in the form of standalone liquor shops in these zones being given the permission to remain open, however, the other rules of social distancing follow. It was earlier in the morning today that the win shops in various cities opened up, however, it wasn't done in way that has been advised as people crowded the stores before they close again.

Following that, social media was abuzz with photos of people standing outside the shops without following the rules of social distancing or following any other safety measures too. Soon enough, celebrities too reacted to this scenario and well, everyone is angry at how things have been. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma wrote, "Ye lo social distancing ki aisi ki taisi. Bewakuf log, sharab se hi, corona se marenge yeh."

Many others also reacted to the same, and some of them include Karan Wahi, Sophie Choudhary, and many others. Karan went on to write, "It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them. If need be, home delivery services can be started but this would be really bad. @CMOMaharashtra please.”

Check out Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi and other celebrity reactions here:

It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them.

If need be , home delievery services can be started but this would be really bad.@CMOMaharashtra please pic.twitter.com/0U0xse2qsx — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) May 4, 2020

Shocked at the way people are roaming the streets looking for alcohol .. THIS is the reason why relaxation in lockdown won’t work in India .. senseless and stupid .. — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 4, 2020

What was the need to open wineshops ....

God forbid not, but if 1 person is infected with #covid19 , what a disaster it will turn out to be....

This is still "civil" enough a line as compared to the situation in Delhi and other parts #lockdownhustle pic.twitter.com/0WQxgHzXH4 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 4, 2020

What exactly is the logic behind opening Alcohol shops ? How exactly is it going to help the situation we are in since 45 days ?? Is alcohol an essential ?? — Roop Durgapal (@roop123) May 4, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×