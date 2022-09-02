Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek spend a fun time as they jam to 'Jalebi Baby' in Sydney; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show team was back in the city and had started shooting for the new season of the show. Now, the team, including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and more has again flown off for their International tour.

The team will be conducting another live show in Sydney, Australia, and ahead of their performance, they are spending a fun time on their tour. Today, Kiku Sharda shared a video on his Instagram handle with Krushna Abhishek. In this clip, the star comedians are seen traveling in a swanky open car and jamming on Jason Derulo and Tesher's hit song 'Jalebi Baby'. Krushna also dropped a group picture on his Instagram handle.

Recently, in a chat with the paparazzi, when Krushna was asked about his absence from the upcoming season of the show and if there are issues between him and Kapil Sharma. Krushna replied that there are no issues between them. He revealed that Kapil and he are going to Australia together and they are on good terms. He also shared that The Kapil Sharma Show is his show also and he will be back soon.

When Pinkvilla reached out to Krushna Abhishek and asked about The Kapil Sharma Show, he stated, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

While several rumors were claiming a feud between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, their tour together has justified that their bond is still strong.

About The Kapil Sharma Show's new season:

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season's first guest will be Akshay Kumar, who will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming film 'Cuttputtli'. He will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

The new comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, and Srikant Maski have joined the show and will be seen in different roles, ranging from Kappu's brother-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law to his friend Chandan's wife Maski. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, and Gharchoddas is ustaad ji in the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

