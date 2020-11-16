The Kapil Sharma: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS why he 'ditched' episode ft Govinda: Enmity has affected me badly

Krushna Abhishek 'refused' to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show's Diwali special episode recently starring his mama Govinda. He has finally revealed the reason for ditching the TKSS episode.

Krushna Abhishek, who is seen as Sapna, in The Kapil Sharma Show 'opted-out' of the Diwali special episode featuring his mama Govinda. Yes, Krushna refused to share the stage with Govinda on the TKSS episode. Govinda and Krushna's relationship soured some years ago, leading to a big fallout in 2018. However, looks like the mama-bhanja jodi is not yet ready to hold out an olive branch.

The comedian-actor revealed why he 'refused' to be a part of the TKSS episode starring Govinda as a special guest in a chat with the Times of India. Krushna shared that he had learnt about 'Chi Chi mama' coming on the The Kapil Sharma Show around 10 days ago. Since, Govinda's wife Sunita was not accompanying him on the show, the TKSS team thought that Krushna would have no issues in performing. 'However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations,' said Krushna.

Krushna further added that had a strong relationship with mama, however, their issues have affected him adversely. 'Enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy,' expressed Krushna. Moreover, Krushan also said that it may so happen that his mama Govinda might get offended by his jokes. 'Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show,' expressed Krushna.

He also revealed that he tried to contact Govinda several times during the lockdown, however, received no response from his end. Krushna shared that Govinda and his family did not even come to see his twin sons, even when one of them was fighting for his life. 'I did call him, but there was no response. How long can I keep trying to resolve our issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding! Of course, it hurts, but if he doesn’t want to see me, I, too, don’t want to meet him,' stated Krushna.

Lastly, Krushna feels that only Kapil Sharma can resolve their dispute now publically on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, he feels that will not happen this year, but maybe sometime next year. Krushna opined, 'Ab toh sirf Kapil hi issues resolve kar sakta hai hamaare beech ke. Jab mama agli baar aaye toh mujhe bula le stage par aur sab ke saamne sulah karne bole. However, we don’t repeat celebrities so easily. So, I guess this might happen only in 2021.'

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda's relationship hit a rough patch, when the former's wife (Sunita) took offense to Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita ji alleged that Kashmera's tweet was for Govinda, and they broke their ties with Krushna-Kashmera. Last year on Kapil's show, when Govinda, Sunita, and their daughter Tina Ahuja had appeared, Krushna was not allowed to perform as Sunit a ji did not want him on the show.

