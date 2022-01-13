Kapil Sharma on Lata Mangeshkar testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Praying to God for her speedy recovery’

The news of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar getting infected with COVID-19 sent shockwaves in the industry. Scores of fans started sending out prayers for the faster recovery of the nightingale of the nation. Not only her fans, but stars from the industry also wished and prayed for a speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar. Comedian Kapil Sharma is the latest celebrity, who has sent out prayers for the veteran singer. The actor-comedian, who was recently spotted by the paparazzi, spoke to the shutterbugs and sent out prayers for a speedy recovery of the Bharat Ratna Awardee.

In a conversation with the paps, the comedian and host said, “I always send out my prayer for Lata didi, and as soon as she becomes healthy and comes back home, I will call her. And yes, I’ve heard that she is not well, I hope she makes a speedy recovery. And I’m praying to god that she returns home soon.”

The 40-year-old star also responded to the paparazzi asking for his reaction over the episode of Kapil Sharma show that featured RRR and went superhit. Kapil Sharma said, “ We are open to inviting South stars on our show, and in future, we will call other south stars as well. We as a team also enjoyed this particular episode.

For the unversed, In the latest episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that aired on Sunday, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Alia Bhatt were seen gracing the stage, as they arrived to promote the much-anticipated upcoming film, RRR. Fans liked the show so much so that after the episode aired on television screens, fans started trending it on Twitter.

On checking the tweets under the hashtag ‘TheKapilSharmaShow’, you will find that fans absolutely loved Jr NTR’s persona on the show. They were left mesmerized by the ‘down-to-earth’ personality of the noted and loved actor, and expressed the same on the micro-blogging site.

Coming to the film, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. One of the most anticipated pan-India films, RRR was slated to release on the 7th of January, and the entire team was busy with promotions. However, owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and cinemas being shut in multiple states across the country, the release of the film has been postponed. However, the date has not been announced yet.

