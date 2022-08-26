Kapil Sharma left amazed by Shankar Mahadevan and Master Violinist Manas with their performance; VIDEO

Kapil Sharma is a popular name in the telly industry. He is a talented comedian, singer, actor and host. His highly popular show The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back very soon. The promo of the show with the new cast was released recently and the fans of the show are eager for the launch of the show. The actor and his team were on a world tour for the last few months and they will be back on screens shortly. Kapil Sharma recently shared a glimpse of a musical show, where he was amazed by the collaboration of singer Shankar Mahadevan with violinist Manas.

In the post shared by Kapil Sharma, we can Bollywood legendary musician and singer Shankar Mahadevan giving a musical performance in collaboration with master violinist Manas. Kapil Sharma thoroughly enjoyed the show and shared in the captions, “ What a treat it was to watch @shankar.mahadevan sir n the master violinist #manas on stage #jugalbandi #rehmatein8 thank you @singerhariharana sir for all the love #music #musician #musicforlife.”

See post here-

As per sources of Pinkvilla, “A few days ago, Kapil and his team had started prepping and rehearsing for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. They are shooting today with Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming Jackky Bhagnani produced film Cuttputlli on the show. His co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta too will be a part of the shoot.”

The recent promo features Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also reveals that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo are - Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season, confirms saying ‘Agreement issues’